Tiger Woods undergoes ruptured Achilles surgery, no timeline given for return

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and is recovering at home, the golfer announced in a statement. No indication was given about how long he will be out of competition.

Woods said he experienced “sharp pain” in his left Achilles while increasing his training and practice at home, leading to the diagnosis of a rupture.

Woods said that a minimally invasive procedure to repair the tendon was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida. “The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” his Doctor said in the statement.

Woods did not specify how long his recovery is expected to take, leaving uncertainty about his return to competition. He stated that he is now back home and will focus on his recovery and rehabilitation.

One of the most successful golfers in history, Woods has faced multiple injuries throughout his career, including several knee and back surgeries. His most recent major medical setback was a car accident in 2021 that resulted in severe leg injuries, requiring extensive rehabilitation.