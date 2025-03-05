Trump to Hamas: Release hostages now or “there will be hell to pay”

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of all hostages and the return of the bodies of those killed.

In a social media post, Trump declared, ““Shalom Hamas” means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

Trump criticized the militant group for holding onto bodies, calling it “sick and twisted” and emphasizing that “not a single Hamas member will be safe” if the hostages are not released.

He also said that the U.S. would fully support Israel in its ongoing military operations. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job,” Trump said.

The statement comes after Trump met with former hostages, saying their lives had been “destroyed” by Hamas. He warned the group’s leadership to leave Gaza while they still had the opportunity, stating, “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

Trump also addressed the people of Gaza, suggesting that their future depended on the hostages’ release. “A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision,” he said. He issued a final ultimatum, stating, “RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

The Trump administration has engaged in direct negotiations with Hamas for the first time since the group was designated a terrorist organization in 1997. These discussions, led by U.S. Special Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler, aim to secure the release of American hostages and establish a durable ceasefire in Gaza.

The current ceasefire remains fragile, with reports indicating that approximately 59 hostages are still held by Hamas, of whom only 24 are believed to be alive, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued stern warnings of severe repercussions if the hostages are not released promptly. Additionally, President Trump has proposed that the United States assume long-term control over the Gaza Strip.