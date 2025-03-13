Volcano near Anchorage, Alaska could erupt in weeks or months

The likelihood of an eruption in the next weeks or months at Mount Spurr, a volcano near Alaska’s largest city of Anchorage, has increased, according to volcanologists.

Significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions were detected during overflights of Mount Spurr, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO). Additionally, newly reactivated gas vents were observed at the volcano’s Crater Peak vent, alongside continued earthquake activity and ground deformation.

“The increase in gas emissions confirms that new magma has intruded into the Earth’s crust beneath the volcano and indicates that an eruption is likely, but not certain, to occur within the next few weeks or months,” the AVO said.

“The most likely outcome of Spurr’s current unrest is explosive eruption(s) like those in 1953 and 1992,” the agency added. “Those each lasted a few hours and produced ash clouds that were carried downwind for hundreds of miles, with minor ashfall—up to approximately ¼ inch—on Southcentral Alaska communities.”

The observatory stated that further increases in seismic activity, gas emissions, and surface heating are expected before an eruption, potentially providing days to weeks of additional warning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) currently lists the volcano alert level at ‘advisory,’ indicating signs of elevated unrest above background levels. The Aviation Color Code remains at yellow, the second level on a four-color scale used to assess aviation hazards from volcanic activity.

Mount Spurr is located approximately 80 miles west of Anchorage, a city with nearly 300,000 residents, with smaller towns and communities even closer to the volcano.

The only recorded historical eruptions of Mount Spurr occurred in 1953 and 1992 from the Crater Peak flank vent, located two miles south of the peak’s summit. These eruptions were explosive, producing ash columns that rose as high as 65,000 feet above sea level, depositing volcanic ash across Anchorage.

If an eruption occurs, the USGS warns that trans-Pacific and trans-Arctic air routes could face severe disruptions. During the 1992 eruption, Anchorage International Airport was forced to suspend operations due to significant ashfall.