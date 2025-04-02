2 killed, 2 injured in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 800 block of North 70th Terrace in the city’s Victory Hills neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department (KCKPD).

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males outside the location suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the KCKPD statement, two additional victims were also struck by gunfire during the incident. They were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place in a residential area that includes several apartment buildings and is located just blocks from the Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Detectives with the department’s Major Case Unit are leading the investigation. Authorities have not released any information on potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.