2 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting at park in Conway, Arkansas

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Conway, Arkansas, according to local authorities.

The Conway Police Department confirmed that a total of 11 people suffered from gunshot wounds during the incident on Sunday evening. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining nine were taken to area hospitals, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting at 5th Avenue Park, which is located near downtown Conway. Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation remains ongoing.

Witness footage from the scene captured the moments when gunfire erupted, with people seen running for cover as dozens of shots rang out in rapid succession.

The event at the park was advertised on social media as a social gathering hosted by the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). However, both universities have released statements clarifying that they had no official involvement in the gathering, according to KATV.

Further details, including the motive for the shooting and the identities of the victims, have not yet been released. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-450-6130.