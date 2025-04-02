2 service members killed, 1 seriously injured in military vehicle crash near El Paso, Texas

Two U.S. service members were killed and another was seriously injured in a military vehicle crash near El Paso, Texas, according to officials.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 9 near mile marker 115 in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, just west of El Paso. The service members were deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border operations, the task force said in a statement.

According to KTSM, citing the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and local fire officials, the crash involved a military vehicle. All three individuals were transported before emergency responders arrived, and the Sheriff’s Office later confirmed they were airlifted to a local hospital.

The Joint Task Force later stated that two of the service members died from their injuries, while the third remains in serious condition. The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families have been notified.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” the task force said. No additional details were immediately available.

N.M. Highway 9, where the crash occurred, runs parallel to the U.S.-Mexico border from Santa Teresa to the New Mexico-Arizona state line. The stretch near the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station is frequently used by military and border enforcement personnel.