US News
3 killed, 2 injured in scaffolding collapse at Texas LNG construction site
Three workers were killed and two others injured in an industrial accident at a Port Arthur LNG construction site in southeast Texas, authorities said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday to the site, located at 3570 S. Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur, following reports of a workplace incident involving employees of engineering and construction company Bechtel.
According to the sheriff’s office, a mishap caused scaffolding to give way, resulting in three employees falling to the ground. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. A third worker who also fell was transported to a local hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall.
Two additional workers who remained on the scaffolding at the time of the collapse were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm a tank jump form system incident occurred at elevation at the Port Arthur LNG construction site, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries,” Bechtel said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the families and our colleagues affected by this tragic incident.”
Bechtel said all work at the site was immediately halted and workers were sent home to be with their families. The company also confirmed it is conducting an internal review and cooperating fully with local authorities.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified, and an investigation is underway. Officials have not yet released the names of the deceased, pending notification of their families.
