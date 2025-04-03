3 killed, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Three people were killed and three others injured in two possibly connected shootings in Minneapolis, according to officials.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, officers responded just before midnight on Tuesday to multiple gunshot detection alerts in the Phillips neighborhood, near the corner of 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found five victims at the scene. Three were pronounced dead—two men and one woman. Two additional victims, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital. With the male last reported to be in grave condition.

“This is an absolutely senseless tragedy,” Chief O’Hara said at a Wednesday morning press briefing. “Early indications are that this shooting has a high probability of being targeted and potentially gang-related.”

Chief O’Hara stated that one of the victims had been found on the sidewalk, while others were found in a vehicle at the scene.

While officers were still at the scene, additional gunfire was reported approximately one hour later and five blocks south, in the 3000 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers responding to that location did not locate any victims, but shell casings were recovered. A short time later, a male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital.

Police said it has not been confirmed whether the sixth individual is directly connected to the earlier shooting, but investigators noted the close proximity and timing as indications that the incidents may be related.

“We can’t speculate as to the motive,” O’Hara said, “but it’s very clear these victims were targeted.” He added that extensive efforts were made by police, fire personnel, and EMS to save the victims at the scene.

The ages and identities of the victims have not been released. Police believe all of the victims are adults, but that has not yet been confirmed.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages,” Chief O’Hara said. “There is an extensive amount of evidence being recovered.”

He urged the community to come forward with information. “Now more than ever, we need the entire community to stand up and not accept this kind of violence.”