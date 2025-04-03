3 killed in shooting at hair salon in Sweden

Three people were shot and killed in Uppsala, Sweden, according to police. The shooting might be related to gang activity, as local media reported.

The Swedish Police Authority said it began receiving multiple emergency calls around 5:04 p.m. local time on Monday reporting loud bangs believed to be gunfire. Officers responded to the scene and found several people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed in an update that three individuals had died. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

A large area was cordoned off and investigative efforts were launched, including door-to-door interviews and the deployment of police dogs and drones.

According to Swedish broadcaster TV4, the shooting took place at a hair salon. A witness told TV4 that he saw a masked man, dressed entirely in black, calmly walking across the street while holding a gun. The witness said the man fired multiple shots, then fled the scene on an electric scooter.

The witness said it took approximately 15 minutes for police to arrive after the emergency call was placed, although authorities have not confirmed the response time.

Public broadcaster SVT reported that one of the victims was involved in an ongoing investigation into a planned attack targeting a relative of a known gang leader.

In a statement issued at 9:59 p.m., authorities said they believe the attack was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public, including during upcoming Walpurgis Night celebrations in Uppsala.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.