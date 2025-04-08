Chinese citizens captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces have been captured in the Donetsk region, raising fresh concerns about Beijing’s role in the ongoing war and further straining diplomatic efforts to stabilize the conflict.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian troops apprehended the men on Ukrainian soil and recovered identification documents, bank cards, and other personal data indicating their Chinese nationality.

“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just these two,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Tuesday. “I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond.”

The men are currently in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine, and investigative and intelligence operations are underway to determine the scale of Chinese involvement in Russia’s war effort.

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called the reports “disturbing,” highlighting that China already provides roughly 80% of the dual-use items Russia needs to sustain its military campaign.

“China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine,” Bruce said. “As President Trump has said, continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability.”

On March 18, the U.S. brokered parallel agreements with Russia and Ukraine, including a 30-day pause on strikes targeting energy infrastructure and a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. But recent Russian attacks—most notably a ballistic missile strike that hit a residential area in Zelenskyy’s hometown—have thrown those agreements into doubt.

Spokesperson Bruce also acknowledged that the missile strike “further underscores President Trump’s urgent call for peace,” adding that “he is affected by this. It’s long past time to stop the death and the destruction and end this war.”

Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s continued pursuit of foreign fighters and escalation on the battlefield shows that President Vladimir Putin “intends to do anything but end the war.”

“This definitely requires a response,” Zelenskyy said. “A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.”

