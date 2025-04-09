Death toll climbs to 124 in Dominican nightclub collapse as recovery continues

The death toll from the collapse of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic has risen to 124, officials said on Wednesday, as search and recovery efforts continue more than 36 hours after the disaster.

The collapse occurred just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday at Jet Set, a well-known nightclub in Santo Domingo, where popular merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing. A large portion of the roof suddenly gave way, crashing down over the stage, dance floor, and surrounding seating areas packed with concertgoers.

Rescue crews have been working to locate victims beneath the debris. On Wednesday afternoon, General José Luis Frómeta Herasme, chief of the Dominican Republic’s fire department, said teams had identified around 20 more bodies still trapped under the rubble, but those have not yet been added to the official death toll. The number could rise further as recovery continues.

“We are in the process of extracting about 20 bodies that we have located,” Frómeta said, adding that search operations are ongoing.

Article continues below the player

Emergency officials confirmed that the number of people rescued alive and transported to hospitals has not changed and remains at 155. No new rescues have been reported since Tuesday.

The collapse has devastated the Caribbean nation, claiming the lives of several high-profile figures, including former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, merengue icon Rubby Pérez, and Nelsy Cruz, sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz and governor of Monte Cristi province. Their deaths were confirmed by local officials and family members.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passing of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and to our colleague Nelson and the entire Dominican baseball community.”

The New York Yankees, one of Dotel’s former teams, also issued a message of condolences: “The Yankees mourn the passing of former Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel and extend our deepest condolences to Octavio’s family, friends and loved ones. Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”

President Luis Abinader has declared three days of national mourning. Flags across the country will fly at half-staff in honor of the victims.