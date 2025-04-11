World
Death toll in Santo Domingo nightclub collapse rises to 221
The death toll from the collapse of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic has surged to 221, emergency officials confirmed Thursday, making it one of the deadliest tragedies in the country’s history.
Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Dominican Republic’s Center for Emergency Operations (COE), delivered the update during an emotional press conference at the disaster site in Santo Domingo.
“Unfortunately, we now have a total of 221 deceased,” Méndez said, his voice breaking as he addressed the media. “Our solidarity, our grief is expressed in every gesture, in every word we can offer,” he said, visibly shaken.
Fighting back tears, Méndez described the toll of the tragedy on first responders. “This has been the most difficult task I’ve faced in 20 years leading the operations center,” he said. “I apologize—because every time we saw someone pleading for their loved one, for their relative, we were overcome with helplessness. Knowing that people were still trapped, and that we hadn’t yet been able to reach them.”
Authorities said 189 people were rescued alive from the rubble.
The collapse happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday at Jet Set, a well-known nightclub in the capital, where merengue star Rubby Pérez was performing. A large section of the roof suddenly caved in, crushing the stage, dance floor, and surrounding seating areas filled with concertgoers.
Among the victims are several public figures, including former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, famed singer Rubby Pérez, and Nelsy Cruz, the sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz and governor of Monte Cristi province.
The tragedy has left the country in mourning. President Luis Abinader declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-staff across the Dominican Republic.
“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passing of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of this tragedy,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and the Dominican baseball community.”
