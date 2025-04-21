Delta flight evacuated at Orlando airport after engine fire

A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated after an engine caught fire during pushback at Orlando International Airport in Florida, according to officials. The aircraft was carrying nearly 300 passengers and crew.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Delta Air Lines Flight 1213 was preparing for departure around 11:15 a.m. on Monday when flames were observed in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the FAA, which said it will investigate the incident.

Delta said the aircraft was carrying 282 passengers and 12 crew members. In a statement, the airline confirmed there were no reports of injuries and praised the flight crew for following emergency procedures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew of Delta Flight 1213 initiated an evacuation after observing flames from the aircraft’s engine during startup,” the airline said. “All customers and crew were safely evacuated, and we thank them for their cooperation.”

Orlando International Airport confirmed the incident in a statement posted on social media, stating that the fire occurred while the aircraft was still at the ramp area, prior to departure. The airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team responded promptly.

Videos shared online by passengers and eyewitnesses showed flames erupting from one of the aircraft’s right-side engines, prompting an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides.