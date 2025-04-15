FBI responds to threat against UnitedHealthcare offices in Minnesota

Federal and local authorities responded to a potential threat against UnitedHealthcare after an individual contacted the FBI and issued threats of violence unless unspecified demands were met.

The call was received at approximately 10:47 a.m. on Monday and prompted an immediate response from the FBI field office in Minneapolis and the Minnetonka Police Department.

While details about the nature of the threats have not been disclosed, investigators said there is currently no indication that the individual had specific grievances with UnitedHealthcare.

A trained FBI crisis negotiator was able to establish contact with the individual by phone from within the FBI building. Officers from the Minnetonka Police Department and two FBI Task Force Officers were dispatched to the scene.

Roughly 45 minutes after the initial response, authorities persuaded the suspect to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident by local police. No injuries were reported.

“This swift and peaceful resolution underscores the strength of partnership between law enforcement,” the FBI said in a statement. The investigation remains active.

The incident comes two weeks after federal officials announced they would seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a politically motivated attack last December. However, authorities have not linked Monday’s threats to the earlier assassination.

Thompson, who was scheduled to speak at an investor event in New York, was shot and killed on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel. The suspect, 26-year-old Mangione, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.