Florida Amber Alert: Liam Smith reportedly abducted in Miami Gardens

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Liam Smith after he was reportedly abducted in Miami Gardens, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The child was last seen in the area of the 17700th block of Northwest 14th Avenue on Tuesday, according to the alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Liam is described as a Black male child with black hair, brown eyes and a scab under his eye, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes.

Officials believe the child may have been abducted by 45-year-old Tameeka Budwah, who is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. Budwah is from Miami Gardens.

They may be traveling northbound in a 2024 black Honda Civic with Florida tag number RJVL88.

Anyone who sees Liam, Budwah, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100. You can also contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

