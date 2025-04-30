Legal
Hazmat response at Manhattan Criminal Court after white powder found in envelope
Emergency responders are investigating a report of white powder discovered inside the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building, according to officials and local media.
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said it received a report at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday reporting the suspicious substance at 100 Centre Street, the location of the criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
The envelope containing the powder was reportedly opened on an upper floor of the building, prompting a large emergency response.
Seven people were potentially exposed to the substance and were attended to by paramedics as a precaution, according to emergency sources cited by WNBC. Personnel, including firefighters and hazmat crews, were seen entering the building with stretchers.
The FDNY said in an update that no injuries were reported in connection with the incident, according to the New York Daily News.
The exact nature of the substance has not been confirmed, and the incident remains under investigation. Officials have not announced any arrests related to the incident.
