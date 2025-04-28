Kansas City paramedic dies after being stabbed while transporting patient

A Kansas City, Missouri firefighter paramedic died after being stabbed while responding to a medical call, city officials said.

Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was critically injured early Sunday morning after being stabbed in the chest while transporting a patient to a hospital. Officials have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The incident began as a routine medical call requested by police. His partner immediately initiated a crew emergency, and additional Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) and Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency crews worked to save Hoffman’s life en route to North Kansas City Hospital, where medical teams continued efforts in the emergency room and later in surgery. Hoffman died from his injuries in the intensive care unit, officials said.

Hoffman had been a member of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2022.

“At just 29, Graham embodied Kansas City’s finest quality – selfless service for others,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “That he was taken from us while working to save lives makes this loss all the more painful.”

Mayor Lucas also said the suspect remains in custody and that authorities are working with the Clay County Prosecutor toward filing charges.

“This senseless act reminds us of the dangers our first responders face each day,” Lucas said, adding that the city would “demand accountability be applied not just to the suspect, but also for any steps in the system that fell short.”

Kansas City officials requested privacy for Hoffman’s family. The fire department said it will offer grief counseling and support services to personnel. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.