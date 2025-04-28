Navy confirms fighter jet lost at sea after incident involving USS Harry S. Truman

A U.S. Navy fighter jet was lost overboard in the Red Sea as the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman maneuvered during an incident involving Houthi missile and drone fire, according to officials.

The incident happened on Monday, when an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Truman’s air wing was being towed inside the carrier’s hangar bay. According to the U.S. Navy, the tow crew lost control of the aircraft, causing both the jet and a tow tractor to fall into the sea.

All personnel were accounted for, and one sailor suffered a minor injury, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy has not publicly confirmed the circumstances that led to the loss of the jet. However, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official, that initial reports indicated the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire, which contributed to the aircraft falling overboard. A second U.S. official told CNN that the fighter jet later sank.

Despite the incident, the Navy said the USS Harry S. Truman and its strike group remain “fully mission capable.” The carrier is currently deployed in the Middle East as part of broader U.S. military operations in the Red Sea.

The Houthi-controlled Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for targeting the Truman and its associated warships, saying their forces launched a coordinated strike using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones.

In a statement, the Houthis said the engagement forced the carrier to retreat to the far northern part of the Red Sea. They vowed to continue targeting U.S. naval forces until what they described as “aggression against Yemen” ends.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing U.S. campaign known as Operation Rough Rider, which was launched on March 15 following an order from President Donald Trump. The operation aims to stop Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes.

According to Reuters, a U.S. airstrike on Monday struck a detention center for African migrants in Yemen’s Sa’dah Governorate, killing at least 68 people. Footage showed bodies covered in dust and debris scattered throughout the site. Houthi media accused the United States of carrying out the strike, describing it as one of the deadliest incidents since the U.S. campaign began.

The U.S. military has said it has conducted more than 800 airstrikes in Yemen since mid-March, killing “hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders.” The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.