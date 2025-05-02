2 racers killed in multi-bike crash at British Supersport race

Two motorcycle racers were killed and another seriously injured in a major crash involving 11 riders during the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park in England, according to organizers.

The crash occurred on Monday during the first lap of the race, just after turn one at Old Hall corner, when a chain-reaction incident caused multiple riders to fall, according to a statement by Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR). The race was immediately stopped, and emergency medical personnel were deployed to the scene.

Owen Jenner, a 21-year-old British rider (#86), suffered a catastrophic head injury. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where he died despite resuscitation efforts.

Shane Richardson, a 29-year-old rider from New Zealand (#28), sustained severe chest injuries. He was transported from the circuit medical centre to Royal Stoke University Hospital but died before arrival.

Tom Tunstall, age 47 and rider #21, was also injured and remains hospitalized with significant back and abdominal trauma.

Five other riders — Carl Harris (#9), Max Morgan (#39), Cameron Hall (#48), Freddie Barnes (#78), and Morgan McLaren-Wood (#95) — were treated for minor injuries at the track and did not require hospitalization.

Three additional riders — Lewis Jones (#25), Corey Tinker (#37), and George Edwards (#90) — were involved in the crash but were uninjured.

Due to the severity of the crash and ongoing medical response, the remainder of the day’s British Superbike Championship events were cancelled.

The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB) and MSVR are investigating the circumstances of the crash in coordination with the Coroner’s Office and Cheshire Constabulary.