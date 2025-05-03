3 injured after lightning strikes boat near New Orleans

Three people were struck by lightning while on a boat in the Mississippi River Delta in Louisiana, according to officials.

Deputies from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office responded Friday afternoon to reports of three individuals struck by lightning while on a boat, WDSU reported. Plaquemines Parish is located just south of New Orleans.

According to WVUE, the incident occurred around noon off the coast of Venice, during a strong storm that prompted a tornado warning from the National Weather Service (NWS). The victims were transported to a hospital, officials said.

The victims’ conditions were described as ranging from mild to moderate, according to deputies cited by WDSU.

Article continues below the player

According to the NWS, lightning kills an average of 20 people each year in the United States and injures hundreds more. Some survivors experience lasting neurological effects.

So far in 2025, two lightning-related deaths have been reported in the U.S., both in April. One occurred in neighboring Missouri and the other in North Carolina. Both victims were fishing from boats at the time, according to the NWS.