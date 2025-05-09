Politics
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested during protest at ICE facility
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at an ICE detention center after allegedly trespassing and ignoring repeated orders to leave, according to officials.
In a post on social media, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba said Baraka had “willingly chosen to disregard the law” after ignoring repeated instructions from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to remove himself from the Delaney Hall ICE Detention Center in Newark.
“That will not stand in this state,” Habba said. “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”
The arrest followed a confrontation outside the facility that involved federal law enforcement, demonstrators, and three Democratic members of Congress — Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver — who had entered the facility earlier in the day in an effort to inspect the conditions inside.
Baraka was reportedly allowed into a fenced area of the facility’s parking lot before being ordered to leave, according to Politico. When he refused, agents detained him as members of Congress exited the building and rejoined protesters gathered nearby.
The City of Newark has sued GEO Group, who manages the private-run detention center, alleging that the company resumed operations without proper inspections and permits.
“We’re at Delaney Hall, an ICE prison in Newark that opened without permission from the city & in violation of local ordinances.,” Rep. Watson Coleman said earlier. “We’ve heard stories of what it’s like in other ICE prisons. We’re exercising our oversight authority to see for ourselves.”
Protesters at the scene included union members from SEIU, immigrant rights advocates, and local residents. Many later moved to the nearby ICE field office, believing Baraka may have been transferred there.
No charges have been formally announced. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Homeland Security have not issued additional statements beyond Habba’s initial post. The mayor’s office also has not yet issued a statement about the incident.
