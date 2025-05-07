US confirms rescue of Venezuelan opposition figures from Argentinian Embassy in Caracas

The United States has confirmed the successful extraction of five Venezuelan opposition figures who had taken refuge for over a year in the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas, following an operation that brought them safely to U.S. soil.

“Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil,” Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio said in a post on Tuesday evening. “We extend our gratitude to all personnel involved in this operation and to our partners who assisted in securing the safe liberation of these Venezuelan heroes.”

The operation ended a months-long standoff, during which four senior aides to Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo González and María Corina Machado endured intense pressure from the Maduro government.

The five—Magalli Meda, Claudia Macero, Omar González, Pedro Urruchurtu and Humberto Villalobos—had been accused by the regime of conspiracy and treason, and had taken refuge in the embassy in July 2024.

During their time inside the embassy, the group faced severe harassment from Venezuelan police, including cutoffs to electricity and water, as well as restricted access to food and medicine, according to La Nación. The embassy was under the protection of Brazil after the Maduro government expelled Argentina’s diplomatic staff.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado praised the operation, calling it “impeccable and epic” and expressing gratitude to all who made it possible. “We will free each of our 900 heroes imprisoned by this tyranny—and 30 million Venezuelans,” she said. “With freedom will come irreversible change for a Venezuela of prosperity, justice, and peace.”

Originally, six members of Machado’s team sought asylum in the embassy. Fernando Martínez Mottola left the compound in December 2024 due to worsening health and died two months later.

It remains unclear how the rescue was executed. The Maduro government has not yet issued a response to the operation.