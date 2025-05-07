World
US Embassy in country of Georgia warns of bomb threats at shopping malls
The U.S. Embassy in the country of Georgia has issued a security alert after receiving information about bomb threats directed at three shopping malls in the capital of Tbilisi.
According to the alert issued on Wednesday, the threats were made against East Point Shopping Mall on Aleksandre Tvalcherilidze Street, Galleria Tbilisi on Shota Rustaveli Avenue, and a third location referred to as the Tbilisi Shopping Area on Davit Aghmashenebeli Avenue.
The embassy’s Regional Security Office is advising staff and U.S. citizens in Georgia to steer clear of these locations until local authorities complete their response. “Please monitor the local news for updates. We will message with additional information when we have it,” the embassy said in the alert.
No further details have been released regarding the origin or credibility of the threats.
In a separate, unrelated alert issued on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Honduras warned of a potential mass shooting threat in Tegucigalpa. Officials said they received information about a possible attack targeting a school, a government building, and a shopping mall in the capital.
Honduran authorities confirmed they had identified a specific source behind the threat, which is now under investigation. Officials said the phone number linked to the threat was registered to a deceased person and may be part of a broader effort to undermine public order and destabilize the government.
US Embassy in country of Georgia warns of bomb threats at shopping malls
Black smoke rises over Vatican as conclave begins to choose next pope
U.S. and China to hold trade talks in Switzerland
9 injured in shooting near food hall in Oklahoma City
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits west Texas, felt in El Paso
-
Legal6 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Skylar Beach missing from Hamlin
-
World1 day ago
LIVE: India launches airstrikes on alleged militant sites in Pakistan
-
Politics3 days ago
Trump orders reopening and expansion of Alcatraz to house violent offenders
-
Legal1 week ago
2 Ukrainian nationals charged with unlawfully voting in 2024 U.S. elections
-
World1 week ago
Pakistani official claims India may launch military action within 36 hours
-
Politics1 week ago
Liberal Party to form next Canadian government
-
Politics7 days ago
US and Ukraine reach agreement on minerals deal