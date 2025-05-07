US Embassy in country of Georgia warns of bomb threats at shopping malls

The U.S. Embassy in the country of Georgia has issued a security alert after receiving information about bomb threats directed at three shopping malls in the capital of Tbilisi.

According to the alert issued on Wednesday, the threats were made against East Point Shopping Mall on Aleksandre Tvalcherilidze Street, Galleria Tbilisi on Shota Rustaveli Avenue, and a third location referred to as the Tbilisi Shopping Area on Davit Aghmashenebeli Avenue.

The embassy’s Regional Security Office is advising staff and U.S. citizens in Georgia to steer clear of these locations until local authorities complete their response. “Please monitor the local news for updates. We will message with additional information when we have it,” the embassy said in the alert.

No further details have been released regarding the origin or credibility of the threats.

In a separate, unrelated alert issued on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Honduras warned of a potential mass shooting threat in Tegucigalpa. Officials said they received information about a possible attack targeting a school, a government building, and a shopping mall in the capital.

Honduran authorities confirmed they had identified a specific source behind the threat, which is now under investigation. Officials said the phone number linked to the threat was registered to a deceased person and may be part of a broader effort to undermine public order and destabilize the government.