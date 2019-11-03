Legal
3 people shot at Church’s Chicken restaurant in San Diego
A man walked into a Church’s Chicken restaurant in San Diego on Wednesday and placed an order before opening fire, killing one person and injuring two others, local officials say. The suspect fled the scene and a possible motive was not immediately known.
The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for a shooting at the fast food restaurant, which is located on Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa West, a neighborhood in the southern part of San Diego.
Police Sgt. Kevin Gibson told the San Diego Union-Tribune that a man had walked into the restaurant and placed an order before opening fire. Three people were shot and taken to area hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead. At least one victim is believed to be an employee.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and a possible motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Officer John Buttle told NBC San Diego that the suspect came to the restaurant earlier in the day and left after paying with a counterfeit $100 bill.
Wednesday’s shooting marks the second murder this week at a fast food restaurant which specializes in fried chicken. A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday after cutting in line for a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
