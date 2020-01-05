Al-Shabaab militants attack U.S. military base in Kenya

A group of al-Shabaab militants has tried to attack a military base in Kenya which is used by both American and Kenyan forces, local officials and witnesses say. The attackers were killed after an hours-long gun battle but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The assault began at 5:30 a.m. local time on Sunday when a group of militants tried to breach security at Manda Air Strip near Camp Simba, which is located in Lamu county on Kenya’s coast, near the border with Somalia. Heavy gunfire continued for several hours.

“The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe,” Colonel Paul Njuguna, a spokesman for Kenya’s Defense Forces, said in a statement. “A fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. military confirmed that an attack had taken place at the airstrip, but provided no further details. It was not immediately clear if any U.S. or Kenyan service members were killed or injuries.

The al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in a lengthy statement, but said it was not related to recent events in the Middle East. Camp Simba is used for training exercises but also serves as a base for U.S. operations in Somalia.

“An elite group of soldiers from Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen’s ‘Martyrdom Brigade’ launched a daring dawn raid on a U.S. naval base known as ‘Camp Simba’ in Lamu County,” al-Shabaab said in a statement. “The base is home to hundreds of U.S.military personnel and Kenyan soldiers and serves as one of the many launch pads for the American crusade against Islam in the region.”

Al-Shabaab seeks to control Somalia and impose a strict interpretation of Sharia law. The militant group seized most of southern Somalia in the second half of 2006, but it later lost ground and pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda.

The U.S. military regularly carries out airstrikes in Somalia, killing more than 300 of their militants in 2018 alone. In November 2017, more than 100 militants were killed in a single airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab training camp in southern Somalia.

