US News
Texas Amber Alert: Zimia Whitaker abducted in Shelby County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Zimia Whitaker after she was abducted by a relative in the city of Center in Shelby County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened at about noon on Tuesday in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.
The suspect has been identified as Zenas Whitaker, a 27-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to have taken the child in a brown Ford Fusion with a Texas temporary tag.
Zimia is described as a 2-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. The child was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.
Anyone who sees Zimia, Zenas, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
