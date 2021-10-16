4 people shot at football stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Shots have been fired during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, causing players and spectators to run for cover and injuring at least four people, local officials and witnesses say.

The incident happened at 9:56 p.m. on Friday when gunfire erupted on the exit ramp coming out of the west side of the stadium, where a football game between Vigor and Williamson high schools had entered its final minutes.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said at least four people – three males and one female – were injured in the shooting. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Footage from the scene showed people running away and seeking cover in the aftermath of the shooting. A large number of emergency services responded to the scene while officers worked to secure the scene.

Prine said the motive for the shooting was not yet known and no arrests were immediately made. He said two possible suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, although only one of them is believed to have fired shots.

“This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated, and as the new chief, I can assure you we’ll be very serious about it,” Prine said. “If you’re involved in this in any way, you need to go turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium was also the scene of a mass shooting back in August 2019, when 9 people were shot at the end of a Williamson-Leflore football game. A 17-year-old boy later turned himself in and was charged with attempted murder.

