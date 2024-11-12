Business
Twitter alternative Bluesky adds 700,000 new users after U.S. election
Bluesky, a popular alternative to the social networking website formerly known as Twitter, gained more than 700,000 new users in the week of the U.S. election, according to the company. It now has 14.5 million users in total.
The company, which started as a project within Twitter in 2019 before going independent in 2021, announced on October 24 that it reached 13 million users. Another 700,000 people signed up in the week of the U.S. election.
By Monday night, Bluesky had more than 14.5 million users, though it’s unclear how many of them use the app on a regular basis. Nearly 554 million messages have been posted since May 2023, according to one tracker.
The majority of new users last week were from the United States, Bluesky COO Rose Wang told The Verge.
Twitter/X owner Elon Musk is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, who won last week’s election, which may be fueling the growing interest in Bluesky. The app however remains relatively small compared to Meta’s Threads, which recently reported more than 275 million monthly users.
Several companies tried to launch Twitter alternatives after Musk’s takeover in October 2022, with Threads and Bluesky being the most notable examples. Several others have failed, including Post News and Pebble (previously T2).
Twitter alternative Bluesky adds 700,000 new users after U.S. election
Trump names former ICE director Tom Homan as border czar
Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm from New York paralyzed after horse riding accident
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Cuba
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Canada reports first human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Connor Young missing from Heartland
-
Legal3 days ago
Ohio Amber Alert: Mackenzie Hall abducted in Columbus
-
US News1 week ago
Surfer attacked by shark near Hawaii’s Maui island, loses part of leg
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Music legend Quincy Jones, who worked with Michael Jackson, dead at 91
-
Legal6 days ago
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
-
Legal2 days ago
Gunmen open fire at bar in central Mexico, killing 10
-
World1 day ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Cuba