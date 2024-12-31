Chemical spill at New Mexico cheese factory injures 20 workers

A chemical spill at a cheese factory in New Mexico has injured at least 20 workers, with 14 of them transported to hospitals, according to officials.

Authorities responded to an industrial accident at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday near Clovis, New Mexico, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident occurred at the Southwest Cheese factory located in the 1100 block of Curry Road 4.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that 20 employees were injured after an equipment malfunction caused 8.67 gallons of acid to mix with 0.61 gallons of chlorine, creating a toxic gas in one area of the facility. At least 14 of the injured workers were transported to regional hospitals.

Sheriff Michael Brockett told Fox News that two of the injured workers were in critical condition.

The cause of the leak is under investigation. The chemical release has been contained, and authorities confirmed there is no danger to the general public.