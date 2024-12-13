Politics
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after fall from stairs
Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized in Luxembourg following an injury, her office confirmed. Reports indicate she suffered a fall from stairs.
Pelosi was in Luxembourg as part of an official bipartisan delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to a statement from her spokesperson, Ian Krager, released on Friday.
“Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the statement said, noting that she “is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”
CNN, citing sources, reported that Pelosi’s injury resulted from a fall. Krager confirmed that while Pelosi continues to work, she will not be able to participate in the delegation’s remaining engagements.
“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny,” Krager added. “She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”
Louisiana reports first presumptive human case of H5N1 bird flu
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
Passenger tries to forcefully divert Mexican flight to the U.S.
-
Health3 days ago
Five animals, including a cheetah and a mountain lion, die from bird flu at Arizona zoo
-
Politics5 days ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat
-
Legal17 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
Health1 week ago
WHO dispatches team to investigate deadly unidentified disease in DR Congo
-
Health1 week ago
DR. Congo officials on “maximum alert” due to unidentified flu-like disease
-
US News3 days ago
Plane crashes into vehicles in Victoria, Texas; 4 injured
-
Legal17 hours ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting