Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after fall from stairs

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized in Luxembourg following an injury, her office confirmed. Reports indicate she suffered a fall from stairs.

Pelosi was in Luxembourg as part of an official bipartisan delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, according to a statement from her spokesperson, Ian Krager, released on Friday.

“Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the statement said, noting that she “is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

CNN, citing sources, reported that Pelosi’s injury resulted from a fall. Krager confirmed that while Pelosi continues to work, she will not be able to participate in the delegation’s remaining engagements.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny,” Krager added. “She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”