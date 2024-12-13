Plane crash on New York highway leaves one dead

A small plane crashed into a median on a highway in New York, according to state police and local media. At least one occupant of the plane died.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday on I-684 near the town of Harrison, the New York State Police. Harrison is located in Westchester County, just northeast of Yonkers and near the border with Connecticut.

The small plane had two occupants, one of whom died after crash-landing into the median of I-684. The other occupant was transported in critical condition, according to the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue.

The interstate was shut down in both directions following the crash.

Just the day before, a small plane crashed off a highway ramp into several vehicles in Victoria, Texas, causing four injuries, including one person who had to be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for advanced care.