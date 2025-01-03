Shark attack kills man in New Caledonia; 2nd fatal attack in a day

A man has been killed in a shark attack in the French territory of New Caledonia, according to local media. This marks the second fatal shark attack reported worldwide in a single day.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday while the victim and his family were spearfishing near Kendek Islet, close to the city of Koumac, according to Nouvelle-Calédonie La 1ère, citing the prosecutor’s office. The 40-year-old man was at a drop-off about 50 feet (15 meters) deep when he was attacked by the shark.

The man lost consciousness after sustaining severe injuries to his arm. Family members at the scene managed to bring him back to the islet before transporting him by boat to the marina.

The victim’s wife attempted to provide first aid, including applying a tourniquet. Upon arrival at the marina, firefighters and volunteer healthcare professionals provided emergency treatment.

Due to the closure of the local hospital, a medical team was dispatched by plane to the marina. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.

The species of shark responsible for the attack remains unknown. The prosecutor has ordered an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death and to analyze the nature of the wounds in an effort to identify the shark species involved.

“The Mayor and his Municipal Council would like to extend their deepest condolences to the families bereaved by yesterday’s fatal attack on the outskirts of Kendeck islet in Koumac,” said a statement from Koumac Town Hall. “We share their grief at this tragic time.”

This is the first fatal shark attack in New Caledonia since February 2023, when an Australian tourist was killed while swimming near Château Royal Beach. However, it is the second fatal shark attack reported worldwide in a single day, as a surfer is believed to have died following an attack in South Australia.