World
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
A woman in eastern China has tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, the strain of avian influenza which has spread around the world and worried experts. The news comes just a week after two people in Cambodia were infected with a similar variant.
The latest case is a 53-year-old woman from Jiangsu province in eastern China, according to WHO. She developed symptoms on January 31 after exposure to poultry and tested positive some time in February. Her current condition is unknown.
Last week, an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died of H5N1 avian influenza after ducks and chickens at her home died suddenly. Her father, a 49-year-old man, tested positive a few days later but did not become seriously ill.
Genetic sequencing carried out in China showed that the new case was caused by clade 2.3.4.4b, the same variant which has spread around the world and raised concern about a possible threat to human health. This sets it apart from the cases in Cambodia, which were caused by clade 2.3.2.1c, an older variant.
Other details about the new case have not been released.
The new variant of H5N1, which emerged in late 2021, has caused outbreaks around the world, even in countries where bird flu had never been found. Since then, more than 200 million birds have either died or been culled, most of them in Europe and the U.S.
The global spread of bird flu has raised concern about the possibility of a future variant which could lead to human-to-human transmission. Recent cases in mammals – including in mink, foxes and sea lions – have added to those concerns.
“The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the wide spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing reports of cases in mammals, including in humans,” Dr. Sylvie Briand, a WHO official, said on Friday. “WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries.”
The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) echoed those concerns.
“The current situation highlights the risk that H5N1 avian influenza may become better adapted to mammals and spill over to humans and other animals,” the agency said on February 13. “Some animals, such as mink, may act as mixing vessels for different influenza viruses, leading to the emergence of new strains and subtypes that could be more harmful to animals and/or humans.”
A 9-year-old girl in Ecuador tested positive for H5N1 bird flu in January, making it the first such case in South America. She was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered. In September 2022, a 38-year-old woman died of H5N1 in China’s Guangxi after exposure to backyard poultry.
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
Turkey-Syria quake: Dog found alive after 22 days under rubble
2 trains collide in northern Greece, at least 38 killed
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
Florida resident dies of brain-eating amoeba, used tap water to clean sinuses
-
Business1 week ago
Billionaire Thomas H. Lee found dead in apparent suicide at New York office
-
World1 week ago
Young girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
Business1 week ago
1 person stabbed in front of Microsoft headquarters
-
World1 week ago
Cambodia reports 2nd human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan
-
World2 days ago
2 trains collide in northern Greece, at least 38 killed
-
Legal1 week ago
Tennessee Amber Alert: Holly Piper missing with boyfriend