US News
Lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base after possible gunshot
A gunshot was reported at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown of the military base, officials and witnesses say. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday when a lockdown message was issued, warning people about an “Active Shooter situation” at the base. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures and immediately take shelter,” the message said.
Lea Greene, a spokesperson for Grand Forks Air Force Base, said the lockdown was issued after security forces received a report about a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange. It was not immediately clear whether a shot was actually fired.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they issued a lockdown to respond to the situation,” Greene said. “As of 3:00 p.m., no injuries are reported and law enforcement is still conducting door-to-door sweeps.”
Grand Forks AFB is home to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing which provides high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to the United States Air Force. The base is located near the city with same name, about 77 miles northwest of Fargo.
