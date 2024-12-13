Possible H5 bird flu cases in L.A. cats linked to raw milk

Health officials are investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed raw milk in Los Angeles, California. The cats died after testing positive for influenza A.

Health officials in Los Angeles confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the two potential bird flu cases in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC, according to a statement from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH).

“The infected indoor cats consumed raw milk linked to a recall of raw milk and cream products prior to the onset of symptoms,” the statement said. The symptoms included lack of appetite, fever, and neurological signs.

“The infected cats died after severe worsening of their illness, and subsequently tested positive for Influenza A, a rare result in cats,” the LACDPH added. “Public Health is considering these suspected H5 bird flu cases and is obtaining confirmatory testing.”

Article continues below the player

LACDPH stated that they are monitoring individuals who had direct contact with the cats and have offered them antivirals.

“To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds, and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of LACDPH.

The statement noted that while no H5 bird flu cases in humans have been linked to transmission from cats, another influenza strain has previously been transmitted from cats to humans.

Raw milk has recently been the focus of investigations regarding possible bird flu exposure to humans and mammals during the current outbreak. Batches of raw milk in retail from Raw Farm, LLC have been recalled following detections of H5 bird flu during random testing.