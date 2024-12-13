Brazilian President Lula da Silva recovering after urgent surgery

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is under intensive care following a medical procedure to treat an intracranial hemorrhage, but is lucid and recovering well, hospital officials confirmed. The President suffered a fall in his bathroom in October.

Lula da Silva had his intracranial drain removed early Thursday morning, according to Sírio-Libanês Hospital in São Paulo, where he is being treated. The President “recovered well in the immediate postoperative period, without complications.”

The statement from the hospital added that Lula “remains lucid and oriented, talking normally, has eaten well, and has received visits from family.” It also confirmed that “the President still has a drain while he awaits new routine exams.”

Lula da Silva was rushed to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital late Monday night after suffering from a headache throughout the day, according to Brazilian media G1. He underwent an imaging test, which showed a new intracranial hemorrhage of about three centimeters.

Article continues below the player

The Brazilian president, 79 years old, suffered a fall in his bathroom in Brasília back in October, which caused complications leading to several procedures and treatments. After the fall, da Silva experienced headaches and had to cancel a planned visit to Russia.