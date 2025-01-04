4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home

Four people have been found shot to death inside a home in Rhode Island, according to officials and local media. The incident is suspected to be a murder-suicide involving a family.

West Greenwich Police reported the incident at 2:42 p.m., indicating that an investigation was underway on Cheyenne Trail. An update provided by the town’s Police Chief, Richard Ramsay, to local media confirmed that four people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told WJAR that the number of victims aligns with a mother, father, and two children who were believed to live in the home. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

The incident might correspond to a murder-suicide, as police informed reporters they were not searching for a suspect. However, this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

“I’ve been in law enforcement now for 35 years. This is probably one of the worst things that I’ve had to deal with,” said Chief Ramsay. “In a community like ours, you really don’t expect it, but these things do happen, and we’re going to do our best to determine what happened.”