Legal
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
Four people have been found shot to death inside a home in Rhode Island, according to officials and local media. The incident is suspected to be a murder-suicide involving a family.
West Greenwich Police reported the incident at 2:42 p.m., indicating that an investigation was underway on Cheyenne Trail. An update provided by the town’s Police Chief, Richard Ramsay, to local media confirmed that four people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Neighbors told WJAR that the number of victims aligns with a mother, father, and two children who were believed to live in the home. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.
The incident might correspond to a murder-suicide, as police informed reporters they were not searching for a suspect. However, this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.
“I’ve been in law enforcement now for 35 years. This is probably one of the worst things that I’ve had to deal with,” said Chief Ramsay. “In a community like ours, you really don’t expect it, but these things do happen, and we’re going to do our best to determine what happened.”
4 Tren de Aragua gang members arrested at Texas border on New Year’s Eve
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
Colombia bus plunge leaves 13 dead, nearly 30 injured
New Jersey apartment fire claims life of child, injures 15 others
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal1 day ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal4 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal1 day ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal3 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
World4 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke
-
Legal4 days ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
World4 days ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025